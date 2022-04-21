Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
New
Published 10:07 PM

Brunson, Mavericks beat Jazz 126-118 to take 2-1 series lead

KVIA

By MATTHEW COLES
Associated Press

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 31 points playing with a bruised back and the Dallas Mavericks — without the injured Luka Doncic — beat the Utah Jazz 126-118 on Thursday night to take a 2-1 lead in the first-round playoff series. Spencer Dinwiddie scored 10 of his 20 points in the fourth quarter for Dallas. Doncic has missed all three of the games in the series with a strained calf, with signs pointing to his return for Game 4 on Saturday in Salt Lake City. Donovan Mitchell scored 28 of his 32 points in the second half for Utah. Bojan Bogdanovic added 24 and Mike Conley had 21.

AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content