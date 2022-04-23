Ex-Oklahoma QB Mayfield looks to overcome adversity again

By CLIFF BRUNT

AP Sports Writer

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — Baker Mayfield has overcome adversity many times and expects to do it again. On his unique path, he has gone from walking on at Texas Tech and Oklahoma to winning the 2017 Heisman Trophy at Oklahoma and becoming and No. 1 overall draft pick. Even with all he’s accomplished, he faces uncertainty again as he looks to maintain his NFL career. The Cleveland Browns have signed Deshaun Watson to a record-setting $230 million contract. Mayfield believes his days in Cleveland will be over soon, and he looks forward to a new opportunity.