Crews recover body of missing Texas guardsman on border

EAGLE PASS, Texas (AP) — Search crews have recovered the body of a Texas National Guard member who went missing after jumping in the river on the U.S.-Mexico border to help a migrant who was struggling to swim across. Authorities say the body of Spc. Bishop Evans was found Monday, three days after he was reported missing on the Rio Grande. The local sheriff has said Evans jumped into the river without his jacket or radio to help a woman who appeared in distress while trying to swim over from Mexico. Migrant rescues are common in the river along the Texas border, and the attempted crossings are also sometimes deadly.