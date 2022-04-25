Oklahoma governor signs bill for massive corporate subsidy

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt’s staff says the Republican governor has signed a bill to authorize up to $700 million in state subsidies to lure an unidentified major manufacturer to the state. Stitt spokeswoman Carly Atchison says the governor signed the Large-scale Economic Activity and Development, or LEAD, Act on Monday. Stitt and lawmakers who crafted the plan have not identified the company they are targeting, but the Japanese broadcast network NHK has reported that Panasonic. is considering both Kansas and Texas as potential sites for an electric-vehicle battery factory.