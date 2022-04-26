Skip to Content
Bills pick up defensive tackle Ed Oliver’s 5th-year option

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills have picked up the fifth-year option of Ed Oliver’s rookie contract in a decision which locks up the defensive tackle through the 2023 season. The move represents a big boost in pay for Oliver, who is playing under a four-year, $19.6 million contract. He’s now guaranteed to make $10.7 million next year, though the two sides can negotiate a longer-term contract. Oliver was selected ninth overall in the 2019 draft out of Houston and has gradually developed into an established starter. 

