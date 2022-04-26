Senate panel finds ‘grave’ health risks in military housing

By KEVIN FREKING

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — One of the largest providers of military housing in the United States continues to respond inadequately to mold and other problems reported by residents. That’s threatening the health and safety of service members and their families, according to an eight-month investigation by a Senate panel. The allegations against Balfour Beatty Communities LLC deal with housing provided to service members at Fort Gordon Army Base in Georgia and Sheppard Air Force Base in Texas. The company oversees about 1,700 homes at the two bases. An executive at Balfour Beatty defends the company’s practices and said it has made “enormous strides.”