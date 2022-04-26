Several players to watch in the Southeastern Conference

By JOHN ZENOR

AP Sports Writer

Alabama returns likely the biggest stars in college football next season, Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback Bryce Young and linebacker Will Anderson. But there are several other Southeastern Conference players who appear poised to have breakout seasons or newcomers figuring to have big impacts. The group includes quarterback transfers such as Mississippi’s Jaxson Dart and South Carolina’s Spence Rattler. New tailbacks who have impressed include the Rebels’ Zach Evans and Alabama’s Jahmyr Gibbs. Transfer portal pickups figure to impact most of the teams.