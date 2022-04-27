NWSL commissioner: Suspension a sign new protections working

By ANNE M. PETERSON

AP Sports Writer

James Clarkson of the Houston Dash is the latest National Women’s Soccer League coach to face allegations of misconduct like those that have hung over the league since last year. The Dash suspended Clarkson after the team received a report on a joint investigation by the National Women’s Soccer League and its players’ association into alleged discrimination, harassment and abuse. Clarkson is the longest-tenured coach in the league.