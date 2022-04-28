Cowboys draft Tulsa OL Tyler Smith 24th overall in 1st round

By SCHUYLER DIXON

AP Pro Football Writer

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — The Dallas Cowboys took Tulsa tackle Tyler Smith with the 24th overall pick in the first round, targeting a once-dominant offensive line that is in a state of flux for the first time in years. Smith was the choice after two other targets were already off the board in Boston College’s Zion Johnson and Kenyon Green of Texas A&M. The Cowboys are the most unsettled they’ve been up front on offense since 2014. Dallas has the 56th and 88th overall picks in Friday’s second and third rounds.