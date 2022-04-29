East Texas sheriff to resign following indictment

CANTON, Texas (AP) — An East Texas sheriff says he will resign following his arrest and indictment on allegations he lied to investigators about witnessing one of his deputies punch a handcuffed inmate in the face. KYTX-TV reported Friday that Van Zandt County Sheriff Steve Hendrix said in a resignation letter that he will step down May 14. Prosecutors say Hendrix, Chief Deputy Jerry Wood and Sgt. Blake Snell were indicted last month for giving a false statement to a peace officer about the actions of former Chief Deputy Craig Shelton. In January, Shelton admitted to the Texas Rangers that he hit Nicholas Crouch in September without justification. Hendrix faces up to six months in jail if convicted.