3 Oklahoma meteorology students killed after chasing storm

TONKAWA, Okla. (AP) — Officials says three University of Oklahoma meteorology students were killed when their vehicle was struck by a tractor-trailer rig in northern Oklahoma. The students were travelling back from chasing a powerful tornado in Kansas. The OHP reports 20-year-old Nicholas Nair of Denton, Texas; 19-year-old Gavin Short of Grayslake, Illinois; and 22-year-old Drake Brooks of Evansville, Indiana, died in the crash on Friday. Authorities say the three were in a southbound vehicle driven by Nair on Interstate 35 just before 11:30 p.m. when the vehicle hydroplaned and was struck by a tractor-trailer rig. The crash occurred in Tonkawa, about 85 miles north of Oklahoma City.