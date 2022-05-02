Biden to meet with parents of missing journalist Austin Tice

By ERIC TUCKER

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden says he’s meeting with the parents of American journalist Austin Tice, who went missing in Syria 10 years ago. The meeting with Marc and Debra Tice is expected to take place at the White House. Debra Tice was introduced Saturday night as being in attendance at the White House Correspondents’ Association Dinner. Biden paid tribute in his remarks to journalists who are missing or detained and also said at the event that he wanted to meet with the Tices to speak about their son. After that happened, White House press secretary Jen Psaki says the White House “went into action” to set up the meeting.