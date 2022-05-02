Skip to Content
Texas guard Jones, who fought leukemia, to enter NBA draft

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Texas guard Andrew Jones, whose college basketball career was interrupted for nearly two years by leukemia, has announced he will skip a final season with the Longhorns and turn pro. Jones ranks ninth in scoring in program history with 1,620 points. He announced his decision to enter the NBA draft in a statement posted on social media. Jones was diagnosed with leukemia in January 2018 and missed most of that season and the next while undergoing treatment. 

