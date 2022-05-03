Mexico relocates migrant camp; Haitians appear at border

By MARÍA VERZA

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities have relocated a migrant camp that sprung up in a park in the border city of Reynosa. Authorities said Tuesday about 2,000 migrants from Central American and Haiti were taken to a shelter in Reynosa, across the border from McAllen, Texas. But on Monday, people in Nuevo Laredo said hundreds of migrants have streamed into that dangerous Mexican border city. The rush apparently started after the U.S. began processing some asylum seekers there. The Catholic bishop of Nuevo Laredo says migrant shelters there are already overcrowded. Bishop Enrique Sánchez Martínez says the influx into Nuevo Laredo started in late April.