Tucker’s RBI in 9th lifts Astros to 3-2 win over Tigers

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Jose Altuve and rookie Jeremy Peña hit solo homers and Kyle Tucker’s RBI single in the ninth inning lifted the Houston Astros to a 3-2 win over the Detroit Tigers. Yordan Alvarez singled off Gregory Soto with no outs in the ninth and was replaced by pinch-runner Chas McCormick. Yuli Gurriel walked before Tucker singled on a groundball to center field to score McCormick and give Houston its fourth straight victory. Tucker’s hit helped the Astros bounce back after closer Ryan Pressly blew the save in the top of the inning in his return from the injured list.