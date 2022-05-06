Small plane crashes into homes’ backyards, no injuries

HOUSTON (AP) — Authorities say no injuries were reported after a small plane crashed into the backyards of several Houston homes shortly after it had taken off. According to FlightAware, a flight-tracking website, the plane had taken off from Houston’s Hobby Airport at 2:17 p.m. Friday when it went down about a minute later. As the plane made an emergency landing about five miles from the airport, it knocked down a fence and skidded through a field at a high school campus before crashing through the backyard fences of several homes. The Houston Fire Department says four people were on board the plane but none appeared to be injured. The cause of the crash is being investigated.