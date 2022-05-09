Woodward regrets saying Yankees have ‘Little League’ park

By RONALD BLUM

AP Baseball Writer

NEW YORK (AP) — A day after calling Yankee Stadium a “Little League ballpark” following Gleyber Torres’ game-winning home run over the right field short porch, Texas Rangers manager Chris Woodward said he regretted his postgame remarks. Woodward had said the 369-foot drive was “a easy out in 99% of ballparks” but MLB Statcast said it would have been a home run in 26 of the 30 stadiums. Woodward said “probably bad words on my part” and “I gave it a layup for a lot of people.”