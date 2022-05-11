Jury clears American in alleged assault of flight attendant

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A jury in Texas has cleared American Airlines of responsibility for an alleged sexual assault by a celebrity chef it hired against one of its flight attendants. In the verdict Wednesday, jurors in the civil lawsuit concluded that an assault occurred but that Fort Worth, Texas-based American was not at fault. Flight attendant Kimberly Goesling was seeking $25.6 million in damages. The chef, Mark Sargeant, has never been charged with a crime. He reached a confidential settlement with Goesling, who has since retired after 30 years with American.