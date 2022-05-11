UConn picks up another guard, Hassan Diarra, from portal.

STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Former Texas A&M guard Hassan Diarra announced Wednesday that he is transferring to UConn. Diarra made the decision public on Twitter. Diarra, a 6-foot-2 guard, played 18 games for the Aggies last season, averaging 6.2 points and 1.4 assists per game. Diarra’s older brother, Mamadou, played for UConn, before injuries forced him to give up basketball. Hassan Diarra, who will be a junior next season, becomes the third guard to join UConn from the transfer portal, joining Tristen Newton, a transfer from East Carolina, and Nahiem Alleyn, a transfer from Virginia Tech.