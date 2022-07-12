Urruti scores as Austin defeats Dynamo 3-1

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Maximiliano Urruti’s goal helped lead Austin to a 3-1 victory over the Houston Dynamo on Tuesday.

Austin (12-4-4) never trailed after Urruti made it a 2-1 game in the 57th minute. Sebastian Driussi had an assist on the goal.

Diego Fagundez and Alexander Ring both scored once for Austin.

The Dynamo’s (6-10-4) goal was scored by Adalberto Carrasquilla.

Austin outshot the Dynamo 14-6, with six shots on goal to three for the Dynamo.

Brad Stuver saved two of the three shots he faced for Austin. Steve Clark saved three of the six shots he faced for the Dynamo.

Up next for Austin is a matchup Saturday with Dallas on the road, while the Dynamo visit the San Jose Earthquakes on Sunday.

