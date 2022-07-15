Attorney: 30 women settle claims against Houston Texans over sex misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson
HOUSTON (AP) — Attorney: 30 women settle claims against Houston Texans over sex misconduct allegations against Deshaun Watson.
