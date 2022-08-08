UMaine AD is headed to Division III Southwestern University

ORONO, Maine (AP) — University of Maine athletics director Ken Ralph is departing to serve at a Division III college in Texas.

Ralph, who came do NCAA Division 1 Maine from Colorado College, will wrap up his duties at month’s end before reporting for duty at Southwestern University in Georgetown, Texas,, officials said Monday.

He said it’s difficult to leave UMaine but that he looks forward to returning to a “residential liberal arts environment.”

“Maine is fortunate to have an immensely talented coaching staff and a highly trained support staff. The next AD will walk into a situation where they will be well positioned to meet the challenges of a Division I environment,” Ralph said in a statement.

Ralph’s four-year tenure was marked by a $90 million gift from the Harold Alfond Foundation to provide modern facilities for all 17 varsity programs at the University of Maine.

An interim athletic director will be named and a national search will be launched to fill the position, officials said.