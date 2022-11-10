Judge orders Infowars host Alex Jones to pay additional $473 million for lies about Sandy Hook school shooting
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Judge orders Infowars host Alex Jones to pay additional $473 million for lies about Sandy Hook school shooting.
WATERBURY, Conn. (AP) — Judge orders Infowars host Alex Jones to pay additional $473 million for lies about Sandy Hook school shooting.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.