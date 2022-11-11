Houston Astros say general manager James Click is leaving the team days after it won the World Series
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros say general manager James Click is leaving the team days after it won the World Series.
HOUSTON (AP) — Houston Astros say general manager James Click is leaving the team days after it won the World Series.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.