Federal Aviation Administration says two aircraft have collided at air show in Dallas; condition of pilots unknown
DALLAS (AP) — Federal Aviation Administration says two aircraft have collided at air show in Dallas; condition of pilots unknown.
DALLAS (AP) — Federal Aviation Administration says two aircraft have collided at air show in Dallas; condition of pilots unknown.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.