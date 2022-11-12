Hardy puts up 14, UTEP takes down New Mexico State 67-64

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Tae Hardy’s 14 points helped UTEP defeat New Mexico State 67-64 on Saturday.

Hardy shot 5 for 12 (2 for 6 from 3-point range) and 2 of 5 from the free throw line for the Miners (1-1). Ze’Rik Onyema added 13 points while finishing 6 of 8 from the floor, and he also had seven rebounds. Mario McKinney Jr. went 5 of 10 from the field to finish with 10 points.

Xavier Pinson led the Aggies (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 20 points, four assists and two steals. Deshawndre Washington added 18 points and 12 rebounds for New Mexico State. In addition, Issa Muhammad finished with eight points.

NEXT UP

UTEP plays Tuesday against Sul Ross State at home, while New Mexico State visits New Mexico on Saturday.

