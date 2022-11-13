Saint Mary’s (CA) defeats North Texas 63-33

MORAGA, Calif. (AP) — Alex Ducas had 11 points in Saint Mary’s (CA)’s 63-33 win against North Texas on Sunday night.

Ducas had five rebounds for the Gaels (3-0). Aidan Mahaney was 3-of-11 shooting (3 for 4 from distance) to add nine points. Augustas Marciulionis shot 4 for 8, including 0 for 3 from beyond the arc to finish with nine points.

Jayden Martinez led the Mean Green (1-1) in scoring, finishing with 13 points. Aaron Scott added eight points for North Texas. Kai Huntsberry also had five points.

Saint Mary’s entered halftime up 34-12. Mahaney paced the team in scoring in the first half with six points. Saint Mary’s outscored North Texas in the second half by eight points, with Ducas scoring a team-high eight points in the final half.

NEXT UP

Saint Mary’s plays Wednesday against Southern at home, while North Texas hosts Fresno State on Saturday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.