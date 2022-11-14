Skip to Content
Mushila’s double-double powers Texas A&M-CC to victory

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas (AP) — Isaac Mushila scored 26 points and grabbed 17 rebounds as Texas A&M-CC beat Trinity University (TX) 91-73 on Monday night.

Mushila added three steals for the Islanders (2-1). Ross Williams and Tyrese Nickelson both scored 15.

The Tigers were led by Tanner Brown, who posted 18 points and six rebounds. Kaleb Jenkins added 14 points.

NEXT UP

Texas A&M-CC hosts UT Rio Grande Valley in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

