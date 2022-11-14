Skip to Content
UT Rio Grande Valley takes down Saint Francis (IL) 77-51

By The Associated Press

EDINBURG, Texas (AP) — C.J. Jackson’s 16 points helped UT Rio Grande Valley defeat Saint Francis (IL) 77-51 on Monday night.

Jackson added six rebounds for the Vaqueros (2-1). Will Johnston was 5 of 10 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 2 for 3 from the line to add 14 points. Justin Johnson recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 13 from the field.

The Fighting Saints (0-2) were led by Aitor Anabitarte, who posted 12 points. Casmir Ochiaka added 10 points and eight rebounds for Saint Francis (IL). In addition, Darius Wright finished with 10 points.

NEXT UP

UT Rio Grande Valley visits Texas A&M-CC in its next matchup on Thursday.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

