Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
Published 4:25 PM

Court won’t stop south Texas LNG facility

KVIA

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Environmental groups challenging permits for a natural gas pipeline and export facility in south Texas lost a legal fight at a federal appeals court Thursday.

A panel of the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans said the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approved the “least environmentally damaging” alternative submitted during the permitting process.

The permit was granted for the project of Rio Grande LNG and Rio Bravo Pipeline Company. The rejected court challenge was filed by the Shrimpers and Fishermen of the RGV, the Sierra Club and a group called Save RGV from LNG. The groups announced their challenge in 2021, saying the project posed an environmental threat to low-income communities, shrimpers and fishers in the Rio Grande Valley region.

According to Thursday’s opinion, the groups argued that the permit violated the Clean Water Act. They challenged the Corps’ finding that the project’s disruption of environmentally vulnerable wetlands would be temporary and would not require mitigating action by the companies.

The 5th Circuit panel said the Corps considered studies showing that the area’s vegetation would return within a year of the project’s completion.

Article Topic Follows: AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content