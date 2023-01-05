Harrison’s 28 help Grand Canyon down Sam Houston 72-68 in OT

By The Associated Press

HUNTSVILLE, Texas (AP) — Rayshon Harrison scored 28 points as Grand Canyon beat Sam Houston 72-68 in overtime on Thursday night.

Harrison shot 9 for 19 (0 for 6 from 3-point range) and 10 of 14 from the free-throw line for the Antelopes (11-4). Noah Baumann shot 3 of 5 from the field and 3 for 3 from the line to add 11 points. Gabe McGlothan shot 2 of 3 from the field and 5 for 6 from the line to finish with nine points, while adding 13 rebounds.

The Bearkats (11-4) were led in scoring by Qua Grant, who finished with 26 points. Sam Houston also got 11 points from Cameron Huefner. In addition, Kian Scroggins finished with six points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.