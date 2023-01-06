Skip to Content
Three people fatally shot, two wounded in north Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Three people were fatally shot and two others were wounded in a shooting outside an apartment complex in north Dallas early Friday, police said.

Officers were called to the complex about 4:30 a.m. Friday where two men and a woman were found shot to death in a parking lot, according to police spokesperson Kristin Lowman.

Two other men were wounded and hospitalized, one in critical condition and one in stable condition, Lowman said.

No names were immediately released and Lowman declined to say if there is more than one suspected shooter, citing the ongoing investigation. Lowman said the shooting does not appear to be random, but declined to elaborate, again citing the active investigation.

