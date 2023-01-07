Skip to Content
Jones leads North Texas over Middle Tennessee 56-51

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Rubin Jones had 13 points to help North Texas defeat Middle Tennessee 56-51 on Saturday night.

Tylor Perry scored 11 points and grabbed five rebounds for the Mean Green (13-3, 4-1 Conference USA). Aaron Scott added 10 points.

DeAndre Dishman led the Blue Raiders (9-7, 2-3) with 13 points. Eli Lawrence added 11 points and six rebounds.

Both teams next play Wednesday. North Texas hosts Louisiana Tech while Middle Tennessee visits Rice.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

