Texas State wins 64-58 over South Alabama

MOBILE, Ala. (AP) — Nate Martin’s 13 points helped Texas State defeat South Alabama 64-58 on Saturday.

Martin shot 4 of 6 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line for the Bobcats (9-8, 2-2 Sun Belt). Mason Harrell scored 12 points and added five rebounds. Tyler Morgan was 4 of 14 shooting to finish with eight points.

Kevin Samuel led the Jaguars (7-9, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points, 13 rebounds and four blocks. Isaiah Moore added 10 points and five assists for South Alabama. Tyrell Jones also had 10 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

