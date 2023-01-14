Long scores 32, Houston Christian beats McNeese 90-81

By The Associated Press

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Brycen Long’s 32 points led Houston Christian over McNeese 90-81 on Saturday night.

Long added five rebounds for the Huskies (6-12, 3-2 Southland Conference). Bonke Maring scored 26 points and added five assists. Maks Klanjscek recorded 13 points and was 4-of-11 shooting, including 1 for 3 from distance, and went 4 for 4 from the line.

The Cowboys (5-13, 2-3) were led by Zach Scott, who posted 17 points. Trae English added 16 points and five assists for McNeese. Christian Shumate also had 12 points, 12 rebounds and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. Houston Christian hosts Incarnate Word while McNeese visits Nicholls State.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.