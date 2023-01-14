Skip to Content
Prairie View A&M defeats Jackson State 59-50

PRAIRIE VIEW, Texas (AP) — Yahuza Rasas and Hegel Augustin scored 18 points apiece and Prairie View A&M defeated Jackson State 59-50 on Saturday night.

Rasas added 17 rebounds and three blocks for the Panthers (7-11, 3-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference).

The Tigers (4-13, 3-1) were led in scoring by Ken Evans, who finished with 14 points and two steals. Chase Adams added eight points, six assists and two steals for Jackson State. Trace Young also recorded eight points and two blocks.

NEXT UP

Both teams play on Monday. Prairie View A&M hosts Alcorn State while Jackson State travels to play Texas Southern.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

