Tarleton State beats Abilene Christian 72-63

STEPHENVILLE, Texas (AP) — Lue Williams and Jakorie Smith scored 15 points apiece and Tarleton State beat Abilene Christian 72-63 on Saturday night.

Williams added eight rebounds and Smith had five rebounds, three assists and two steals for the Texans (10-8, 3-2 Western Athletic Conference). Shakur Daniel recorded 13 points and shot 4 of 7 from the field and 5 for 8 from the line.

The Wildcats (9-9, 1-4) were led in scoring by Immanuel Allen and Ali Abdou Dibba, who each finished with 14 points. Joe Pleasant put up 10 points and 10 rebounds.

NEXT UP

Tarleton State takes on Seattle U on the road on Thursday, and Abilene Christian visits Utah Valley on Wednesday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

