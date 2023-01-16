Perry leads North Texas over Florida International 64-57

MIAMI (AP) — Tylor Perry scored 17 points as North Texas beat Florida International 64-57 on Monday night.

Perry also grabbed seven rebounds for the Mean Green (15-4, 6-2 Conference USA). Abou Ousmane finished with 13 points, nine rebounds and four steals. Jayden Martinez hit two 3-pointers and scored 13.

Denver Jones led the way for the Panthers (8-10, 2-5) with 19 points. Nick Guadarrama had 15 points and two blocks.

Martinez scored all of his points in the second half to spark the Mean Green, who trailed 26-25 at halftime.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Thursday. North Texas hosts Rice while Florida International visits UTEP.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.