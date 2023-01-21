Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
Published 8:23 PM

Barnes scores 17 as Texas Southern beats Alabama A&M 70-59

KVIA

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (AP) — Davon Barnes scored 17 points and Joirdon Karl Nicholas added a double-double to help Texas Southern defeat Alabama A&M 70-59 on Saturday night.

Barnes was 6-of-11 shooting with a 3-pointer for the Tigers (6-14, 2-5 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Nicholas added 13 points and 12 rebounds. John Walker III scored 12.

Omari Peek-Green led the Bulldogs (6-13, 2-4) with 11 points. Garrett Hicks and Messiah Thompson both scored nine. Hicks had four steals.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Texas Southern visits Alabama State while Alabama A&M hosts Prairie View A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content