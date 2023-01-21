Skip to Content
AP Texas
By
Published 8:46 PM

O’Neal lifts Alabama State over Prairie View A&M 56-55 in OT

KVIA

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (AP) — Jordan O’Neal scored a go-ahead layup with 19 seconds left in overtime and finished with 11 points as Alabama State beat Prairie View A&M 56-55 on Saturday night.

O’Neal also contributed 13 rebounds for the Hornets (6-13, 4-2 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Isaiah Range scored 11 points and Duane Posey pitched in with 10 points, 10 rebounds and three blocks.

Hegel Augustin finished with 21 points, 10 rebounds and five steals for the Panthers (7-13, 3-4). Brian Myles added eight points and six rebounds, while Nikkei Rutty scored six with 10 boards.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Monday. Alabama State hosts Texas Southern while Prairie View A&M visits Alabama A&M.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Article Topic Follows: AP Texas

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content