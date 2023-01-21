Ragin’ Cajuns defeat Texas State 60-51

SAN MARCOS, Texas (AP) — Greg Williams Jr. scored 22 points as Louisiana-Lafayette beat Texas State 60-51 on Saturday night.

Williams was 7 of 11 shooting, including 2 for 4 from distance, and went 6 for 10 from the line for the Ragin’ Cajuns (16-4, 6-2 Sun Belt Conference). Jordan Brown scored 19 points while shooting 8 of 14 from the field and 3 for 10 from the line, and added nine rebounds. Terence Lewis II was 3 of 5 shooting and 3 of 5 from the free throw line to finish with nine points, while adding seven rebounds. The Ragin’ Cajuns picked up their sixth straight win.

Jordan Mason finished with 19 points, seven rebounds and two steals for the Bobcats (10-11, 3-5). Drue Drinnon added eight points for Texas State. Tyler Morgan also put up eight points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.