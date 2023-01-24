Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges.
EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Suspect in 2019 mass shooting at Texas Walmart says in court records he will plead guilty to federal charges.
KVIA ABC 7 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.
Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here
If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.