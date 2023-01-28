Crawford scores 19, Louisiana Tech beats UTSA 66-55

By The Associated Press

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Isaiah Crawford had 19 points in Louisiana Tech’s 66-55 win against UTSA on Saturday.

Crawford added seven rebounds for the Bulldogs (12-10, 5-6 Conference USA). Cobe Williams added 18 points while going 7 of 14 (2 for 5 from distance), and he also had six rebounds and five assists. Kaleb Stewart recorded nine points and was 4-of-9 shooting (1 for 5 from distance).

The Roadrunners (7-16, 1-11) were led by Isaiah Addo-Ankrah, who recorded 14 points and six rebounds. Christian Tucker added 13 points, six rebounds and five assists for UTSA. John Buggs III also put up 13 points. The loss is the eighth in a row for the Roadrunners.

NEXT UP

Both teams play again on Thursday. Louisiana Tech hosts Rice and UTSA travels to play Western Kentucky.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.