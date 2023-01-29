Phelps scores 17, helps SMU hold off South Florida 82-80

DALLAS (AP) — Zhruic Phelps scored 17 points to help SMU hold off South Florida 82-80 on Sunday night.

Phelps added seven assists for the Mustangs (8-14, 3-6 American Athletic Conference). Efe Odigie scored 14 on 5-of-7 shooting and Samuell Williamson added 13 points.

Tyler Harris finished with 23 points and seven rebounds to pace the Bulls (9-13, 2-7). Serrel Smith Jr. added 12 points, while Russel Tchewa pitched in with 10 points and 10 rebounds.

Williamson scored 11 points in the first half for SMU, who led 45-33 at intermission. SMU used a 7-0 run in the second half to build a 19-point lead at 52-33 with 18:10 left.

NEXT UP

Both teams next play Wednesday. SMU visits Tulane, while South Florida hosts East Carolina.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.