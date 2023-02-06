Skip to Content
NBA reschedules 3 games to make up for 1 postponed by storm

DETROIT (AP) — The NBA has rescheduled three games after one game was postponed last week when the Detroit Pistons were stranded in Dallas due to a winter storm.

The Pistons will make up their home game against the Washington Wizards on March 7. The league also rescheduled games for both franchises to avoid either team playing on three straight days.

Detroit will host the Portland Trail Blazers on March 6, a day before previously scheduled. The Wizards will face the Milwaukee Bucks at home on March 5, also a day earlier than previously planned.

