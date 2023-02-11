Skip to Content
Northwestern State defeats Texas A&M-Commerce 72-64

NATCHITOCHES, La. (AP) — Demarcus Sharp’s 18 points helped Northwestern State defeat Texas A&M-Commerce 72-64 on Saturday night.

Sharp also contributed seven rebounds for the Demons (18-8, 10-3 Southland Conference). Ja’Monta Black scored 18 points and added three steals and Isaac Haney had 14 points. The Demons stretched their winning streak to eight games and continue to share first place in the Southland Conference with Texas A&M-Corpus Christi.

The Lions (11-15, 7-5) were led in scoring by Demarcus Demonia, who finished with 17 points and six rebounds. JJ Romer Rosario added 13 points and seven rebounds for Texas A&M-Commerce. Khaliq Abdul-Mateen also recorded 11 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

