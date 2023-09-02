Dozier, Suits lead Houston Christian to 66-0 rout of NAIA foe in Braxton Harris’ debut as coach

HOUSTON (AP) — Champ Dozier ran for three touchdowns, Colby Suits threw for two, and Houston Christian kicked off the Braxton Harris era with a 66-0 rout of NAIA-member Arkansas Baptist on Saturday night.

Suits threw for two touchdowns in the first half and Dozier ran for two more, leading the Huskies to a 35-0 halftime lead.

Suits, a transfer from Louisiana-Monroe, finished 7-of-11 passing for 139 yards before giving way to Justin Fomby, who completed all nine of his attempts for 93 yards and a touchdown.

Dozier had 11 carries for 93 yards and the Huskies totaled 242 yards on the ground.

The Buffaloes were held to 132 total yards.

Harris, who has recruited one of the top-rated classes in FCS, came to the Huskies after three years as an assistant at Campbell.

