Gabalis throws 3 TD passes, Britten scores three TDs as Tarleton State storms past McNeese, 52-34

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Victor Gabalis threw three touchdown passes and Kayvon Britten ran for two and pulled in a pass for a third as Tarleton State scored 35 straight points during a second-half run that carried the Texans to a 52-34 win over McNeese in a season-opening contest on Saturday night.

Nate Glantz capped a 75-yard, 12-play drive to open the second half that gave McNeese a 24-17 lead, but the Cowboys were stampeded by five straight Tarleton State touchdowns.

Gabalis started the run by hitting Dejuan Miller with a 62-yard touchdown that tied the game at 24-24. Derrel Kelley III capped an 11-play, 64-yard drive by scoring from the 9 to give the Texans the lead for good. Gabalis and Britten combined on a 16-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter and Britten followed it with a 3-yard run to cap a 72-yard drive.

Gabalis was 20 of 34 for 344 yards and had two passes picked in addition to his three touchdowns. Kelley carried 18 times for 136 yards and Britten added another 82 on 19 carries. Darius Cooper caught six passes for 92 yards.

Glantz was 15-of-35 passing for 166 yards for McNeese. Tre Simmons completed 3 of 6 passes, but his one interception was returned for a Tarleton touchdown.



