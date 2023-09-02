Kamungo rallies FC Dallas to 2-2 draw with Atlanta United

FRISCO, Texas (AP) — Bernard Kamungo scored in the 62nd minute to rally FC Dallas to a 2-2 draw with Atlanta United on Saturday night.

Dallas (9-10-7) jumped on top in the 4th minute when Paul Arriola took a pass from Jesús Ferreira and scored for the first time this season.

Atlanta United (11-8-9) evened the score late in the first half when Giorgos Giakoumakis used an assist from Thiago Almada in the 44th minute to score his 13th goal, leaving him one behind reigning MVP Hany Mukhtar of Nashville SC for the league lead. Almada has a league-high 14 assists.

Atlanta United regained the lead in the 58th minute when Saba Lobjanidze scored his second goal in his third career appearance. Santiago Sosa assisted on the score.

Kamungo used a pass from defender José Martínez to score his fourth goal of the season.

Jimmy Maurer totaled four saves for Dallas. Maurer made his fourth start of the season, filling in for starter Maarten Paes. Paes was suspended for the match after receiving a red card in the 12th minute of a 2-1 loss to St. Louis City on Wednesday. Brad Guzan saved one shot for Atlanta United.

Dallas beat Atlanta United 3-2 in its only other trip to Frisco in 2018. It was only the second time this season that Dallas yielded multiple goals at home.

Atlanta United beat Seattle on the road in its previous match and is now 4-16-11 in its last 31 away from home in all competitions.

Atlanta United returns to action on Sept. 16 when it hosts Inter Miami. Dallas remains at home to host the Seattle Sounders on Sept. 16.

