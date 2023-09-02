Watson, Vidal power Troy past Stephen F. Austin in opener, 48-30

TROY, Ala. (AP) — Gunnar Watson threw four touchdown passes and Kimani Vidal ran for 248 yards to help power Troy to a 48-30 season-opening victory over Stephen F. Austin on Saturday night.

The Trojans closed out the 2022 season with 11 straight victories, their seventh Sun Belt Conference title, a win over UTSA in the Cure Bowl and the nation’s second-longest win streak, behind only National Champion Georgia.

Watson sandwiched touchdown passes to Ethan Connor and Jabre Barber around a 45-yard pick-6 by Reddy Steward to build a 21-3 lead after one quarter, but his second-quarter fumble was turned into a touchdown by the Lumberjacks and the Trojans held a 31-20 advantage at intermission after Watson hit Comer again with a 19-yard score.

Vidal carried 25 times and broke free for a 59-yard gain but did not find the end zone as Troy dominated with 545 total yards to Stephen F. Austin’s 240. The Trojan’s ground game had a collective 42 carries for 346 yards. Watson finished 14-of-22 passing for 199 yards.

Brian Mauer completed 18 of 31 passes for 136 yards with an interception for the Lumberjacks.

